<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, has announced four more new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), making the number of confirmed cases in Nigeria rise to 139.

“Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos,” NCDC tweeted.

“As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.”





“As at 08:00 pm 31st March, there are 139 confirmed cases,9 discharged, 2 deaths. For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

“Currently; Lagos – 82 FCT – 28 Ogun – 4 Enugu – 2 Ekiti – 1 Oyo – 8 Edo – 2 Bauchi – 2 Osun -5 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Kaduna- 3.”