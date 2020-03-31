Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, has announced four more new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), making the number of confirmed cases in Nigeria rise to 139.
“Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos,” NCDC tweeted.
“As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.”
“As at 08:00 pm 31st March, there are 139 confirmed cases,9 discharged, 2 deaths. For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
“Currently; Lagos – 82 FCT – 28 Ogun – 4 Enugu – 2 Ekiti – 1 Oyo – 8 Edo – 2 Bauchi – 2 Osun -5 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Kaduna- 3.”
