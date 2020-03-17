Another case of the novel Coronavirus disease has been confirmed in Lagos State, Nigeria.
It was learnt that the new case is independent of the index case – an Italian.
The affected person is a 30-year-old Nigerian lady.
She returned from the United Kingdom on March 14.
The Ministry of Health says she is now at Mainland General Hospital receiving care.
