38 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 665.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced via its Twitter handle on Monday night that as at 11:10 pm 20th April, there are 665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country.

The thirty-five new cases of COVID-19 are reported as follows:

23 in Kano

5 in Gombe

3 in Kaduna

2 in Borno

2 in Abia

1 in FCT

1 in Sokoto

1 in Ekiti

As at 11:10 pm 20th April, the states with confirmed cases of COVID-19: Lagos-376, FCT-89, Kano-59, Osun-20, Oyo-16, Edo-15, Ogun-12, Kwara-9, Katsina-12, Bauchi-7, Kaduna-9, Akwa Ibom-9, Delta-4, Ekiti-4, Ondo-3, Enugu-2, Rivers-2, Niger-2, Benue-1, Anambra-1, Borno-3 ,Jigawa-2, Abia-2, Gombe-5, Sokoto-1.



