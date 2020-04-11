<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has reiterated the Federal Government’s resolve to protect all citizens living abroad.

NIDCOM reiterated this on Friday in a statement by its Head of Media and Public Relations Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

Dabiri-Erewa said an incident had compelled Nigerians to protest on the streets of Guangzhou, China and they were advised to report to the country’s mission.

She advised Nigerians living abroad to report issues of concern to appropriate authorities rather than roam the streets.





The statement said: “They eventually did and the people were promptly attended to by officials of the Nigerian mission with the Head of Chancery, Mr Razaq Lawal expressing his displeasure to the Chinese authorities in no uncertain terms.

“Lawal said that series of meetings have been held between Nigerian and Chinese officials to resolve the impasse.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama has also met with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria on the issue while we expect Nigerians to obey laws of other countries, especially in these trying times.”

The NIDCOM Chairman/CEO appealed to Chinese authorities not to make their laws discriminatory as consultations continue between both countries toward finding an amicable solution to issues.