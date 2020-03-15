<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has clar­ified why China, South Korea, Iran, Japan and Italy were included on the country’s watch list, though noted that Nigerians travel more to Europe than Iran, South Korea, Japan and other countries where the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic spread earlier.

Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Di­rector General of NCDC, who addressed journalists over the weekend in Lagos, denied claims that the Italian index case resides in the country, adding that he was a first time visitor to the country.

Ihekweazu further ex­plained that passengers com­ing into Nigeria from China, South Korea, Iran, Japan and Italy were given extra vetting at the point of entry, just as he noted that these passengers were also asked to self-quar­antine themselves for 14 days before integrating into the country.

The DG admitted that there were chances that Nigeria could record more cases of Coronavirus, just as he explained that Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, has advised people to post­pone non-essential travel to those five countries.

“If you check the pattern of travel by Nigerians, you will understand that we travel more to Europe than Iran, South Korea, Japan and other countries where the outbreak spread earlier. With Europe experiencing large outbreaks of Corona­virus, we still have cause to be at alert. We are not out of the woods yet,” he said.

As at the time of filing this report, the Coronavirus Worl­dometer shows that there are 154,281 cases with 5,798 deaths, while 74,262 patients have recovered from the dis­ease, there are 74,221 active cases.

Ihekweazu noted that Chi­na, which is the epicenter of the outbreak, was heavily depended on by many coun­tries, including Nigeria, for goods and services.

He regretted that China’s productivity had reduced significantly because of the impact of the disease, which is affecting 149 countries and territories around the world and one international con­veyance (the Diamond Prin­cess Cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan).

The NCDC boss stated that Nigeria was already feeling the impact of the Corona­virus outbreak as barrel of crude oil has dropped from $58 per barrel to $30 per barrel.

He said: “One significant thing about this disease is that it does not respect sta­tus. It affects both the rich and the poor. We have heard of the Minister of Health in the United Kingdom coming down with the virus. Today we heard of a Hollywood superstar. So it cuts across everyone.

“It is not yet time for us to be happy because we have had only two cases. The threats are still there. A lot of countries are experiencing large outbreaks, and this also makes us vulnerable. But we will continue to do our best to ensure the outbreak is con­tained,” said the DG.

He, however, admitted that in terms of the provision of sufficient laboratory services being available in readiness in case of more COVID-19 outbreak, many parts of the country were not covered yet.

On what to do to address possibility of recording more COVID-19 cases in the country, the NCDC DG said, “Nigeria will be aggressive in contact tracing, there will be readiness to provide clinical care for many people to avoid our health system from being overwhelmed.”

On his part, Dr. Ismail Ab­dul-Salam, a Public Health Physician and State Epidemi­ologist from the Lagos State Ministry of Health, disclosed that the details from interna­tional media revealed that the wife of the Italian index case, his brother and some mem­bers of his household were also infected with COVID-19.

Abdulsalam also de­bunked claims from some quarters that the Italian in­dex was living in Nigeria, insisting that he visited the country for the first time.





According to the state Epidemiologist, the day the Italian was isolated at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, he had a flight to catch to depart Nigeria by midnight, but couldn’t make it due to the infection that warranted his being isolated at the IDH.

On the case of two people who had contact with the in­dex case, but did not initially respond to enquiries from officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Abdul­salam clarified that plan was on to subsequently team up with the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) with a view to use telephone technology to track such persons based on the threat they pose to public health. He, however, disclosed that the duo have eventually turned up after their names were published in the media.

He thereafter called for change of attitude from Ni­gerians in the area of demon­strating readiness to address the virus.

This, he said people can achieve by doing basic things, such as, sneezing into handkerchiefs, regular hand-washing, using hand sanitisers in the absence of clean running water, among other hygiene practices.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government said it has been able to break the circle of person-to-person transmission of the deadly virus from the index case in the State.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Com­missioner for Health, who disclosed this on Friday, at a news briefing to give updates on the #COVID19Lagos, said all other identified contacts of the index case except the positive contact who has now tested negative to the virus and discharged, have exceeded the 14 days quaran­tine isolation period without symptoms.

Abayomi said: “The re­maining contacts of the index case, those in Ogun and Lagos States remain symptoms free and they have exceeded their 14 days surveillance, which means that we do not expect that any of them will turn pos­itive from direct contact with the index case.

“In simple words, it means that in Lagos, we have been able to interrupt the trans­mission between the index case and anybody in this en­vironment, we have broken the circle of transmission and have not given the virus the opportunity to spread beyond one person. So, the threats posed by the index case to Lagos and Nigeria has been eliminated and we have not got an outbreak as a result of the interventions that took place in Lagos.”

The Commissioner ex­plained that the positive con­tact of the index case tested negative after two consecu­tive tests conducted on him, noting that he has been certi­fied to be virus free and sub­sequently discharged.

“His tests initially showed that he was positive to Coro­navirus twice and now, he has tested negative to the vi­rus on two consecutive tests carried out on him,” said the Commissioner.

However, on the index case, Abayomi stated that the Italian being managed at the Mainland General Hospital, Yaba remains on admission, “although he’s perfectly well now but he is still secreting the virus.”

He stated further that the patient is getting closer to being discharged as his im­mune system is gradually wiping out the virus.

“He is perfectly well now; we are only keeping him be­cause he still has some secre­tion of the virus. Test shows that anytime from now, he may be negative. If he is neg­ative, we will conduct anoth­er test within 48 hours after and if he is still negative, we will set him free.

“We are close to discharg­ing the index case, we want to be sure he poses no danger to the society anymore.”

The Commissioner, how­ever, assured members of the public not to panic, stating that government will contin­ue to respond swiftly and take necessary actions to contain the spread of the disease.

He added that the state government will continue to strengthen its surveillance and will be sending more medical personnel to the point of entry at the Airport.