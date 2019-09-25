<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chinese Consul General in Lagos, Chu Maoming, has disclosed that Nigeria and China recorded $8.6bn bilateral trade between six months of January and June 2019.

Maoming stated this in his speech at the reception to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos.

He further disclosed that China had also set up two Confucius Institutes in Nigeria, due to the increase of Nigerian students studying in China under the sponsorship of the Chinese government scholarship.

“Because of our joint efforts, the practical cooperation in all fields between our two countries has bore rich fruit. The bilateral trade reached $8.6bn from January to June 2019 with 20.7% year-on-year growth.

“China now is still Nigeria’s largest source of imports and second-largest trading partner.

“A large number of cooperative projects are vigorously promoted by both sides, such as the Zungeru Hydropower Plant, Mambilla Power Project, Lekki Deep Seaport, Lagos-Calabar coastal railway line, etc.

“I’ve seen many government officials, business leaders, academics, legal practitioners and innumerable warm-hearted people from Nigeria spare no efforts to help the Chinese people when they need assistance,” he said.

He said the China-Nigeria relationship had set a good example for cooperation between China and other African countries revealing that Nigeria was the largest economy and most populous country in Africa, while China was the largest developing country in the world.