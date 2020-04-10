<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria and the Republic of Chad have agreed to sustain the tempo to the defeat suffered by Boko Haram where five bases of the terror group in both countries were destroyed.

The Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd.) said this at the bilateral meeting of ministers of defence of the two countries in Abuja.

“We need to seek ways to end Boko Haram and the meeting will come up with acceptable ways of ending the insurgence.

“We need new strategy to fast track the rooting out of Boko Haram if we want our region to be free of terrorists,” he said.





He said in spite of the successes recorded in the fight against Boko Haram, Nigeria was concerned about the heightening activities of the terrorists group as suggested by recent attack on military locations.

He also raised the alarm over the spate of kidnapping, banditry and others heinous activities in the country.

The Chadian Minister of Defence, Mahamat Aba-Ali Soilah, promised their support for the fight, adding that the government of Chad would sustain the tempo.