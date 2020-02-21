<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), has promised to build the capacity of nurses and midwives in the country in order to ensure delivery of quality health care to Nigerians.

Mrs Veronica Okolo, Director Nursing, FMoH, made this known in an interview with newsmen, on Friday in Abuja.

Okolo said that the government would train senior nurses and midwives in critical thinking, policy development and advocacy mentoring.

The Director said that they would also be trained in project management of Training of Trainers (TOT), with plans to be spilled to the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

She explained that the training was with technical support from Nigeria Nurses in North America (NANNA).

“The national TOT training on Value Clarifications and Attitude Transformation (VCAT), will capture respectful care and clinical customer service skills, followed by supervision of step down state training,” she added.





She said that the expected outcome of the training was to build capacity of nursing leaders and managers at different levels of care and work setting in the Ministries Departments and Agencies, (MDAs).

Okolo said that the outcome would play a more effective role in evidence gathering, policy development and decision making for improved service delivery in the public service.

According to her, nurses are often the first and sometimes the only health professionals that people see; and so the quality of their initial assessment, care and treatment is vital.

She expressed hope that the training would improve the quality of patients’ assessment and implication of such results.

Okolo also expressed optimism that the outcome of the training would improve the attitude of nurses towards their patients and other health personnel for increased patients satisfaction and compassionate care.