



Vice-Chancellor (VC), Clifford University, Owerrinta, Abia State, Prof Chimezie Omeonu, has said Nigeria has some of the best adolescents in the world, adding that what they need are good roles models to look up to and form their characters.

Omeonu stated this at the first convocation ceremony of the university, which graduated 11 out of 66 students with first class, saying the graduands are among those that will show the light and the citizens will find the way to good life.

“There are some of them that so distinguished themselves that it is almost difficult to allow them to go. The Alumni Association has been formed. We hope they will remember this university for good,” president of the Seventy-day Adventist Church university said.

According to the VC, as foundation staff, the journey towards the realization of the university was not smooth as they all took off, not minding the weighty salary and the working conditions, believing that tomorrow will be better than yesterday.

“Every one of us considered Clifford University as an egg that must be held carefully so that it will not break. God blessed our efforts. Today, the story is that of success to the honour and glory of God. Thank you for your efforts,” said the former staff of Babcock University.





In his address, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who congratulated the university and the church on the occasion, charged the graduands, tagged “Alpha Class” to apply trainings received in schools to real life and contribute to the development of the society.

The governor, maintained that the world today is not looking for those with mere certificates but men of integrity, who could be trusted to bring positive development to the society, expressing the hope the graduands will fill the frame.

He further said as the first fruits of the university in Isiala Ngwa North local government area with two campuses and 25 degree programmes, the graduands are expected to do the institution proud by being useful to the society and pursue uprightness and justice.

He commended Dr. Deji Adeleke of Adeleke University, for his benevolence to Clifford University which has contributed to the building of the facilities and assured that he would play his own personal role in the development of the university.