



Nigeria’s minister of education, Adamu Adamu, has stressed the need to strengthen the existing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Bangladesh in the area of education and capacity development.

Adamu made this in Abuja, when Bangladeshi High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shameem Ahsan, paid him courtesy.

While welcoming his guest, Adamu emphasized the importance of exchange of students and providing scholarships.

This he said is against the backdrop of the fact that a good number of Nigerian students are already studying in Bangladesh.

Adamu said: “I specially took interest about enrolment of Nigerian students in medical colleges in Bangladesh.

“I am also enthused to learn that Bangladesh is among the few countries in the developing world to achieve gender parity in primary school enrolment while male enrolment has already been outnumbered by female students in the secondary schools.

“I am thankful of the achievements Bangladesh made in recent years under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“I am appreciative of the magnanimity of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh in hosting 1.1 million Rohingya refugees.”

On his part, Ahsan extended the greetings and best wishes of his country’s education Minister.

He gave an overview on the tremendous successes made at home and abroad under the leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The envoy conveyed the invitation to Mal Adamu, on behalf of the Education Minister of Bangladesh, for him to visit Bangladesh, an invitation the Minister accepted.

The highlight of the meeting was the handover of a copy of the book “The Unfinished Memoirs” written by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the Minister.