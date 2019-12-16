<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

All is now set for the 2019 Edition of the Nigerian Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Auto Awards holding tomorrow at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Expected at the awards ceremony as special guests are the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu; the Corps Marshal of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi; and the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation.

Other dignitaries the organisers have invited to the event are chief executives of auto companies, insurance firms, auto dealers and distributors including marketers of automobile related products and services.

According to the Chairman of NAJA, Mike Ochonma, everything has been put in good shape to ensure that the ceremony turns out to be a successful and remarkable experience.

Winners at the different award categories were carefully scrutinized by members of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association.

With the theme, “EV in Nigeria – What Hope For The Future”, the annual event is organised by automotive journalists in the country with the aim of recognising corporate stakeholders across different segments in the industry.

Those to be honoured, according to the organisers include auto-based organisations and other automotive products and ancillary products like tyre brands, lubricants and individuals that are adjudged to have relatively stood out among other competitors in their respective segments in the country’s auto industry within the year.

The climax of the awards night is announcement of the Car-Of-The-Year (COTY) winner. Other categories on the nomination list are the Luxury Car of the Year, Heavy Duty Truck of The Year, Most Innovative CEO Of The Year, Auto, Pick-up of the Year, Showroom of the Year and many others.

Additions to the awards segments this year include the Fastest Growing Auto Brand of the year and Auto Rally of The Year and Online Auto Marketing Platform of The Year.