The newly-established 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Gusau, has solicited for a cordial working relationship with media practitioners in Zamfara.

The first Commanding Officer of the division, Brig.-Gen. Stevenson Olabanji, made the request in an interactive session with some journalists on Monday in Gusau.

Olabanji said the media had been doing its best to ensure that the general public was fully informed about the activities division.

“In line with the directive from the presidency for a more robust Nigerian Army with good public relations, the working relationship with the media will make our operations easier and smoother.

“We will be having the interactive sessions with the media from time to time, to keep the media abreast with our activities,’’ he said.

The commanding officer also appealed to the people of the state to always come up with reliable information about any suspicious movement to the nearest security outfit for prompt action.

He also assured that the operation would maintain complete secrecy and protection of any informant.

The Acting Chairman of the state’s Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Abubakar Ahmed, commended Brig.-Gen. Olabanji for organising the meeting.

“With this kind of meeting, the media practitioners as partners will always have a balanced report,” he said.

He, however, assured that the partnership would go a long way in the fight against banditry in the state.