Private laboratories that meet the approved heath facilities standards will be included in the list of Federal Government’s approved Coronavirus Testing Centers.

For that reason, two private laboratories in Owerri, Imo state and one in Nnewi in Anambra state will soon join the list of approved Coronavirus Testing Centers in the country.

This much was disclosed this morning (Thursday) by the Director General of Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, who was a guest of Channels Television ‘Sunrise Daily’.





Dr. Ihekweazu who is also a key member of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 Pandemic (PTF) was speaking on efforts at tackling Covid-19 spread in the country revealed that governments both Federal and States are working together to mitigate the scourge by ensuring that the medical facilities and personnel are capable of handling the cases that have come up.

He also explained in details the process of harvesting samples of Covid-19 patients by medical experts, the processes of getting them tested and why some results take more time to come out.

According to the medical expert and the NCDC boss, negative results are disclosed much quicker while positive cases take more time to be revealed because a second testing will have to be carried out on the patient.