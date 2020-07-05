



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 603 confirmed new coronavirus cases in the country on Saturday.

The 603 cases announced by the Centre for Disease Control takes the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 28167.

The NCDC also announced the discharge of 393 patients from isolation centers across the country with six new deaths reported.

Lagos state, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria topped the number of confirmed cases with 135 new cases taking the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos alone to 11045.





Edo state recorded 87 new cases, FCT reported 73 new cases while Rivers, Delta, and Ogun recorded 67, 62 and 47 new cases respectively.

Other states are Kaduna-20, Plateau-19, Osun-17, Ondo-16, Enugu-15, Oyo-15, Borno-13, Niger-6, Nasarawa-4, Kebbi-3, Kano-2, Sokoto-1 and Abia-1.

NCDC reports that there are 28167 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria with 11462 discharged and 634 deaths.