Professor Morenike Dipeolu, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, has said the nation’s desire to achieve a high level of food safety and quality of life might be a mirage unless the current challenges militating against the establishment, hygiene operations and management of abattoirs were addressed.

Dipeolu, who stated this in Abuja at the 2019 food safety symposium organised by Nigeria Agriculture Quarantine Services (NAQS) and Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), decried the deplorable and decrepit state of the nation’s abattoirs.

She explained that abattoirs and slaughterhouses were registered facilities designated for animal inspections – prior and post slaughtering (ante-mortem and post mortem) to ensure meat consumed by the public were hygienic, safe and wholesome.