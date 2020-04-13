<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria’s Health Minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has revealed that part of the medical assistance promised the Federal Government by the European Union (EU) has arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Answering questions at the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 Briefing in Abuja Monday afternoon, Ehanire disclosed that about five tons of medical equipment including 50 ventilators and other medical consumables donated by EU to Nigeria to fight the novel Coronavirus pandemic have arrived Abuja.





Chairman of the PTF and the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Barrister Boss Mustapha, also confirmed the arrival of the EU medical equipment, adding that about five tons of consignments will be officially received tomorrow (Tuesday) by the Nigerian government.