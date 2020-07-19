



It has been lamented that the rising number of people without formal education in the country is becoming frightening with the greater challenge being in the Non-formal education sector with over 40 million adults non-literate population.

The development necessitated the establishment of Adult and Non-formal education in the country which was premised on the fact that it can help to bridge the existing gap and improve the numerical deficiency in the education sector to a reasonable height.

The assertion was made last Thursday during the presentation of a bill for a law to provide for the establishment of an Institute of Adult and Non-formal Education in Kirfi headquarters of Kirfi LGA, Bauchi State sponsored by Abdulkadir Umar Dewu member representing Kirfi Constituency at the Bauchi State House of Assembly which was moved for first reading by the sponsor.

Abdulkadir Umar Dewu further explained that the only Adult and Non-formal Education Institute in Kangere has been upgraded to a College of Education by the State Government thereby creating a vacuum in the Adult and non-formal education sector.

He added that, “Based on this development, there is need to reestablish another one in order to meet the promise of delivering the Education For All (EFA) initiative, a programme led by UNESCO which is aimed at the learning needs of all children, youth and adults.”

The Member further explained that the Bill is intended to crave for the legitimate establishment of the Institute in Kirfi Local Government Area so that the combined population of the axis and the entire State will continue to reap the huge benefits derivable from the Institute.





After Speaker, Abubakar Y Suleiman put the motion to voting, members unanimously voted in favour of it and the Clerk of the House, Umar Yusuf Gital was asked to carry out the first reading of the Bill after which it passed second reading after which the Speaker put it to voting and members approved thereafter the Clerk of the House Umar Yusuf Gital Esq conducted the second reading of the bill.

During the sitting, the House Committee on Education reported on a bill for a law to amend the A.D. Rufa’i College of Legal and Islamic Studies Misau Law 2008 and was laid by the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Babayo Muhammad representing Hardawa Constituency in Misau LGA.

According to the report of the Committee, the bill intended to change the nomenclature of the College to A.D. Rufa’i College of Education, Legal and General Studies, Misau in order for the structure and administration of the College to conform with contemporary reality and to fulfil one of the preconditions to be enrolled in the list of TETFUND beneficiary institutions in the State.

The Education Committee further observed that amending the College Law will provide additional opportunity for introducing more certificate, diploma and degree programmes, therefore the Committee recommended that the House should adopt the Bill as amended.

After the Speaker, Abubakar Y Suleiman subjected the recommendations to voting, the House adopted them as amended thereafter, sponsor of the Bill, Bakoji Aliyu Bobbo, Chiroma Constituency requested that the Bill should undergo third reading and was seconded by the Majority Leader, Tijjani Muhammad Aliyu representing Azare/Madangala Constituency.

The Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman then put the motion to voting and the House approved and the Clerk of the House, Umar Yusuf Gital called the Bill for third reading and the House unanimously passed the bill into law.