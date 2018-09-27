The warning strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress to press for a new national minimum wage for workers in the country took off Thursday in Minna, Niger State with total compliance by workers.

The state and federal secretariats, health and educational institutions in Minna were put under lock and key with union officials standing by to ensure nobody was allowed into any of these facilities.

A number of directors and their vehicles were seen outside the secretariats and at the gates of educational institutions.

Workers were also seen in groups discussing the issue.

Pupils and students who reported to schools had to return home because their teachers were nowhere to be found.

However, private organisations including commercial banks went about their normal businesses while petrol filling stations were also dispensing fuel to motorists.

An unofficial source said PENGASSAN in the state did not join the strike.

State NLC Chairman, Comrade Yahaya Ndako Idris, could not be reached as he had switched off all his cell phones.