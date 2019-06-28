<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) in Niger has called for more operational vehicles from the state government to enable it track down drivers in the habit of loading passengers in the boot.

Alhaji Umar Kuki, Niger VIO Director, made the call in an interview with newsmen in Minna.

He said that some drivers had formed the habit of not just overloading but also carrying humans and animals together in the boot of their vehicles in the name of making brisk business.

Kuki stated that such negative attitude was not only inimical to the state but unsafe as it posed health risk to people.

“We do not have effective enforcement because we lack vehicles and other logistics to tackle this menace.

“When they know that our enforcement is weak they habitually take advantage of our challenge which is not only a smear to our office but to the state at large,” he said.

According to him, the VIO Office in Niger will need operational vehicles in the 25 local government areas to tackle the menace especially in the rural areas.