Niger State Government says it will spend N91 million on micro chips to track movements of livestock in order to address the issue of cattle rustling in the state.

Alhaji Zakari Bawa, the state Commissioner of Fishery and Livestock, disclosed this during a press briefing in Minna on Thursday.

He said that the project was approved during the weekly executive council meeting, adding that the state government would collaborate with MTN to actualise this.

According to him, there will be a sensitisation campaign across the 25 Local Government Areas to educate owners of livestock on the project.

Bawa said: “Due to the recent happenings in the country on theft of cattle, this project is meant to put surveillance on livestock to know their movement and whereabout.

He said: “The advantage of this is that even though the livestock are stolen, the owners can retrieve them through the tracking device.”

The commissioner added that foreign livestock, especially cattle imported into the state, would also be vaccinated and given medication to prevent outbreak of diseases.

He noted that the project would encourage more people to go into cattle rearing as well as improve the state Internally Generated Revenue.