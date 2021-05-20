The second phase of the COVID-19 Astrazeneca vaccination began in Niger State yesterday with the Governor Abubakar Sani Bello receiving his second jab of the vaccine.

The Deputy Governor of Niger State, Mr. Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, and some members of the State Executive Council also received their second jabs of the vaccine before the commencement of the weekly executive council meeting yesterday.

Bello and his commissioners received their first jab of the vaccine on March 9.

He observed that the turn out for the first phase of the vaccination was impressive and advised those that had been administered the initial dose to ensure that they received the second jab.

He also urged those yet to be vaccinated to endeavour to do so saying because “the vaccine is safe.





“I encourage you to take it. It will keep you and your loved ones safe. The older ones especially should take it.”

The Niger State Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services, Dr. Muhammad Makusidi, explained that the state has so far received 89,600 doses of the vaccine and assured that the state had enough doses for the second phase.

Makunsidi assured that all eligible persons for the second dose would be administered with the vaccine. He said that the state currently have recorded 930 positive cases among them 66 health workers and 20 deaths.

The commissioner, however, disclosed that there has not been any positive case in the state in the last two months and pointed out that the state has continued to implement measures that would combat the spread of the disease in the state.