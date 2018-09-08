Respite has come the way of flood victims in Kede community in the Mokwa Local Government of Niger State following the release of N60 million by the state government for the purchase of relief materials that would be distributed to the affected people.

Several villagers were displaced and many hectares of farmlands were washed off following flash flood that accompanied days of rainfall in the community.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Jibrin Baba Ndace, said the governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello, gave the order for the release of the money Thursday.

Ndace quoted the governor as making the disclosure when he received traditional rulers in Kede community led by Alhaji Ibrahim Yawa, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House Friday.

Governor Sani-Bello has ordered the immediate distribution of the relief items worth over N60 million to flood victims of Kede community in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state, he said.

Ndace said the governor was concerned by the hunger and starvation being faced by the communities as a result of the submerging of their houses, livestock and farms, resulting in the directive for the immediate release of the money for the purchase of food items for the immediate distribution to ease their sufferings.

The governor’s spokesman also said that Sani-Bello also directed that a land be prepared for the resettlement of the communities in order to avert further occurrence.

The statement recalled that over 30 villages, livestock and farmlands were reported to have been submerged by the flood in the area.

Ndace also said that the governor had advised the people of Kpata-Katcha communities to return to their settlements, assuring them that security men would be mobilised to ensure their peaceful coexistence in the area.

He however assured the people that government would implement the report of the committee that investigated the recent crisis in the area.