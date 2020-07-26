



Three more corpses have been recovered from the scenes of the rainstorm that wrecked havoc in Rafin Sanyi in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State, bringing the death toll to ten.

The Chairman of the LGA, Abdullahi Maje, disclosed this in an update on Saturday.

Seven dead bodies had earlier been recovered following the torrential rains which occurred on Friday night in the area.

Maje said the search operation was being conducted by a combined team of the Nigeria Police Force, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, among others.





He said the three corpses had already been deposited at the Sabon Wuse General Hospital morgue.

“The search operation is ongoing and I appeal to members of the public, especially those residing around Unguwar Gwari, Rafin Sanyi, to support and cooperate with the search team for the success of the exercise,” he said.

He warned that the local government would not tolerate the erection of structures on waterways as the practice was contributing to the flooding of the area.