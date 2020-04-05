<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Niger State Government has invoked law to punish violators of Niger State Covid-19 Preventive, Containment and Emergency Order, 2020.

The measure, according to the Secretary to the Niger State Government, and Chairman Covid-19 Task Force, Alh. Ahmed Matane, is to ensure the safety, security and good health of the people..

Speaking at a press briefing in Minna, Matane stated that, “Any person who fails to comply with a restriction, prohibition or requirement imposed under this Order or do anything contrary to the provisions of this Order shall be liable to a fine or imprisonment in accordance with the extant laws of section 3 of Restriction of Movement of persons Law Cap 115, Laws of Niger State, 1989,section 40 of Niger state Public Health Law Cap. 100, Law of Niger state, 1989(as amended), Section 2,3 and 8 of the Quarantine Act Cap Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and Section 45 of the Constitution, 1999.”





The chairman explained that, “if drastic and sustained actions are not taken and the disease emerges in its whirling speed and spread in Niger state, the existing health facilities and infrastructures will grossly be inadequate to deal with the challenges and this will lead to health and economic crisis of unimaginable proportion. ”

He announced that government from today relaxed the restriction placed on movement of people in the state from 8am to 2pm to allow people stock their homes and other essentials.

The chairman, however, said normal Friday and Sunday services would resume, this week, while the ban on intra and interstate movement remains.

On the allegation of extortion of money by security men mounting roads to enforce the restriction, he said, “this will no longer be acceptable, but we don’t mind if people on their own decide to reach out to them while on duty.”

Matane further reiterated that the state has no single case of COVID-19.