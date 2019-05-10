<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Niger State Government has outlawed the operation of Caretaker Committee’ in Local Government Administration as only democratically elected officials shall henceforth superintend over affairs of Local Government Councils.

State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Danjuma Sallau, disclosed this during the post-exco briefing, saying that only tenured democratically elected officers will oversee the affairs of government at the third tier of administration.

Sallau who was flanked by the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Mr. Danmallam Nassara, said the resolve was to ensure that the rudiment of democracy is respected in the councils as provided of the 1999 constitution.

They told journalists during the weekly briefing that the state government decided to put a permanent end to Caretaker Committee and to democratize administration at the local level in tandem with the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Supreme Court judgment.

“Local government areas shall be run from one democratically elected government to another and there will no longer be space for such nomenclature as, ‘Caretakership’ and this is in line with, Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended”.

Local government amendment law, he said has generated lots of public interests and in keeping with his electoral promises, the Governor took the bold step to ensure that all tiers of government run in line with the Constitution and in line with global best practices”.

“Governor Bello took the bold step at ensuring that the local government is democratically structured, officials at the helm of affairs are democratically elected, hence the sponsorship on an executive bill for the amendment to Nigeria State Local Government Laws of 2001”.

While soliciting for the understanding of Nigerlites for the new order, the Commissioner assured citizens of Niger state that the next local government election would be conducted in accordance with the new laws.

However, the commissioners did not state how soon the Local Government Council elections would be conducted said Governor Bello had also signed into laws two other bills; Niger State Government 2019 Appropriation Law and a bill to provide for the imposition and collection of taxes on Satellite Devices erected on buildings.