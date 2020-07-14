



The Medical Director, Minna General Hospital, Dr Ma’Ali Isah, has lauded the South Korean government’s support to the Niger state government towards containing Coronavirus spread in the state.

Isah gave the commendation in an interview with newsmen in Minna on Tuesday.

Newsmen report that the South Korean government through the UN-Habitat programme had donated 25,000 dollars in May to support Niger state government to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

The grant was for a smart-metered solar borehole at isolation center in the hospital and provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), face shield and hand sanitizers to health workers.

Isah, who disclosed that the borehole had been drilled, noted that it would promote personal hygiene among health workers and patients at the isolation center.

“The borehole has been drilled at the COVID-19 isolation center, it can supply water using both solar and electricity as water is very essential in any health facility.





“This intervention will add value to what is in place in the hospital, as patients at the isolation center and promote the practice of personal hygiene among our front line health workers,” he said.

Also, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Chairman of the state Task Force Committee on COVID-19 and Secretary to the State Government, said that the state government was happy with the support from South Korea.

He said that the borehole would supply constant water at the isolation center, ease access to water supply as all patients and health workers would have access to 24 hours water supply.

Matane commended the South Korean government and called on other well-meaning corporate entities, individuals and development partners to follow the footsteps of South Korean government.

Mr Emmanuel Adeleke, UN-Habibtat Consultant Supervising the Project, said the UN-Habitat was giving South Korean government technical support to carry out some intervention projects to contain spread of COVID-19 in the state.