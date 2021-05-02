The governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, debunked a video now going viral on social media of Boko Haram elements forcefully converting people to Islam.

The video of Boko Haram of terrorists forcing Niger State residents to convert to Islam was shared by former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Twitter.

“Boko Haram and ISWA forcefully converting people to Islam in the parts of Niger state that they have captured, conquered, occupied and flown their flag, he captioned it.





“This is happening just two hours from Abuja! I warned you.”

The Niger State governor in his reaction tweeted that the video was an old video and that it did not originate from Nigeria.

“Please query your sources as this is not Niger State or even Nigeria. We understand that this video is from Ivory Coast lifted from an IG user from the said country.

“We implore you to take this down. Thank you,” Governor Bello tweeted.