Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has signed the 2020 Appropriation Bill of N155,459,814,700.12 into law.

Newsmen observe that this shows a considerable increase of N7,247,885,151 against the 148,211,929,549.12 approved earlier by the State’s House of Assembly.

The 2020 budget proposal now consists of recurrent expenditure of N70,002,224,042.12 and capital expenditure of N85,457,590,658.00.

The budget, entitled ‘Budget of Inclusion for Sustainable Development’, is anchored on the completion of all ongoing projects, especially those that have attained 75per cent completion as well as consolidate and improve on the gains recorded so far.





Meanwhile, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mrs Mary Noel Berje said, with the signing of the 2020 Budget, the state government is also expected to focus on the construction and or completion of ongoing state and township road projects, particularly the dualisation of the Minna-Bida road among others.

She stated this on Wednesday, shortly after the Governor had signed the Appropriation Bill into Law, at the Council Chambers, Government House, Minna, the state capital.