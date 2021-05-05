Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has said that collaboration between the federal and state governments is required to tackle the security challenges facing the state.

Bello stated this on Wednesday in Minna, when he received the General Commanding Officer (GOC), 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna.

The governor, however, said that security was being beefed up in the state, adding that the GOC’s visit was an indication that the challenges in the state would soon come to an end.





“I am glad he (GOC) visited, we discussed the security situation. We briefed each other on the situation.

“He has assured us that they will do whatever they can to in no distance time, that we will see responses in addressing the situation,’’ the governor said.

Ali, who was in Niger in continuation of tour of formations under his Division, thanked the state government and the people of the state for their support to the troops.

The GOC assured that the security challenges in the state soon would be addressed.