The Niger State Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has described the Nigeria media as a critical stakeholders in the country democratic journey, saying that the role of the media can make or mar the entire process.

The Governor expressed the desire of his administration to partner with the media in the state in order to project the good work of his administration.

The Governor, who spoke in Minna during an interactive session with media stakeholders in the state when he unveiled road map for his administration for the next four years, pointed out that the role of the media is crucial as he is set to change the dynamics of governance in the state.

The Governor, represented at the interactive session by the Secretary to the state Government, Alh. Ahmed Matane, said his administration recognises the role and sacrifices of the media in achieving the current democracy in the country.

He said that the media interaction will be a continuous one “because it will help the government get feed back from the people, identify the gaps and make adjustments.”

According to him, “a lot of work needs to be done within these four years and that is why a new paradigm has been established to enable a stable functional governance in the state.

“The support of the media therefore become very crucial in achieving the new paradigm of governance since the people need to be constantly informed about government actions and policies.”

He maintained that the interactive session “would provide the people with the opportunity to air their views, give recommendations and suggestions on governance and the way forward as well as helping re-directing government programme.

The Chief of Staff, Government House, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe, acknowledging that effective communication enhances development, said that the activities of the government needs to be communicated to the people, as he called for more support and a cordial relationship between the government and media stakeholders in the state.

Earlier In her remarks, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mrs Mary Noel Berje, said the idea behind the round table interactive session was to chart a new course and to strengthen the existing relationship between the media and the government.

She assured members of the media that the administration in its second term would build a stronger line of communication with the media.

Mrs Berge maintained that the media remains a very important stakeholder in achieving good governance, adding that the government is determined to improve on the existing cordial relationship between it and the media.

“We are all stakeholders in this game and the manner in which we go about it matters. We need you and your criticisms, if done constructively, would go a long way in helping the government.”

She went on to commend media practitioners in the state for their support, assuring them that the government would continue to work with and rely on them for information management for the overall good of the people.