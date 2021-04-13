



Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger, on Tuesday, presented letter of appointment to the new Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Ahmed Gunna.

Sani-Bello described the emergence of Gunna as “an act of God”, noting that he did not, in any way, interfere in the selection process.

He pointed out that he had directed the electoral college of Kagara emirate to be given free hand in the selection process which produced Gunna as the new emir.

The governor, while reminding the emir of his responsibilities, urged him to rule with truthfulness, be accommodating, just to everyone, show understanding and be a father to all.





“I also expect him to remember that I did not make him the emir, but God did, and that is the more reason he should be just to everyone in the emirate”, he said.

Sani-Bello equally drew the attention of the emir to the security challenges, particularly in his domain, imploring him to unite with his subjects, even as measures were being put in place to address the challenges.

He prayed that God, who gave the emir the throne, would equip him with the needed wisdom and protection, and guide his reign to the path of success.

The governor, however, advised bandits in the state and those assisting them in carrying out their nefarious acts, for whatever reason, to change for the better.