



The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has said the rescued kidnapped victims of the Government Science College, Kagara went through tremendous torture in the hands of their abductors.

Bello stated this when he received at the Government House, Minna the rescued victims after they were released from the kidnappers’ den at about 4am Saturday.

As a result, he said the rescued victims will still undergo series of medical checks before they will be reunited with their family members.

“All the rescued victims are here with us. However, one of them is in the hospital for excessive exhaustion. Thank God they are back here with us peacefully. They have been medically checked. I believe the medical team will monitor them for a few more days,” Bello said.





He said the rescue operation was a joint effort of the government, security agencies, traditional rulers and other major stakeholders but submitted that: “There is still a lot of work before us.”

“Going forward, we are putting in place a system to look at the causes of these events,” Bello said, pointing out that solutions to the dastardly acts will be found in the next few days.

Thirty-eight persons were rescued from the kidnappers, according to the governor, though the figure released earlier by the government put the number of those abducted at 42.

During the early morning raid on February 17, one of the students, Benjamin B Habila, was killed while trying to escape from the bandits.