



Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has said the passengers who were abducted one week ago have been released.

He broke the news on his Twitter handle on Sunday afternoon.

Breaking News: The Niger State Government has succeeded in securing the release of all Abducted #RescueNSTAPassengers. Details shortly — Governor Niger (@GovNiger) February 21, 2021





Newsmen understand that they are currently on their way to Government House, Minna, the State capital.

The Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) bus conveying them to Minna from Kontagora was attacked at Yakila village in Rafi Local Government Area of the state, exactly a week ago.

While a woman and her child were left at the scene of the attack, 21 other passengers were taken away.

The bandits later released a video where they threatened to kill the victims.

In the video, which went viral on social media, the armed released gunshots into the air, forcing the female captives to run for cover while the males pleaded with them.

Victims kidnapped at Government Science College, Kagara, and those abducted from their homes in Shiroro Local Government are still in captivity.