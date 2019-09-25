<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The United States African Development Foundation (USADF) and the Niger State government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a strategic partnership deal worth $10 million to run for a period of over five years.

The Foundation is providing $5 million grant and Niger government will equally provide a matching grant of $5 million for the take-off of the programme.

Governor Abubakar Bello signed the MoU in Washington DC, according to a statement issued on Wednesday in Minna by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Berje.

The statement quoted the Chairman of the Foundation, Jack Leslie, as commending the Niger government for its efforts, saying that USADF was operating in about twenty sub-Saharan African countries, including Nigeria.

He said the Foundation was ready to fund Agricultural enterprises in the state by providing assistance to over 1000 farmers to achieve greater food security, expand production and achieve greater market access.

The terms and details of the Agreement include job creation and youth and women empowerment.

Leslie said the USADF and its partners were committed to common goals of interest aimed at economic diversification, growth and development of communities across the globe.

He enumerated the advantages of the partnership to include; growing state economy, enhancing market competitiveness and effective productivity as well as economic productivity.

Gov. Bello expressed delight at the Foundation’s desire to add value to the growth and development of the state through the agricultural sector, youths and women empowerment which he said would change the narrative of the state economy.