<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Niger State government has called for continued support to genuine private sector investment in Nigeria to drive the national economy.

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger made the call when he visited Vertex Agro Limited, an manufacturing company at Gauraka, on Saturday in Tafa Local Government area of the state.

He said that the private sector needs the support of both the federal and States government to complement its efforts towards economic prosperity.

“I am highly impressed at the level of investment by the proprietor of this establishment. What he has displayed here means that it is possible that we can do and make it in Nigeria.

“As we move forward we must find ways to support people that are willing to invest and to give them all hope and support they need both at the state and federal level.

“If we can have more processing facilities such as Vertex Agro limited, Nigeria will be a better place and of course government must find ways to support such investments,” he said.

Managing Director of Vertex Agro Limited, Mr Daniel Gemana, who conducted the governor round the facility said the company is into processing and exporting of sesame seeds, adding that it has markets in Brazil and Dubai.

He also said plans are underway to set up more industries in the state and that its cashew nut processing plant is also at 95% completion.