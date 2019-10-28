<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Niger state government said that it had trained 5, 428 teachers and facilitators under the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA).

Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu, Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Education, disclosed this on Sunday in Minna in an interview with newsmen.

According to him, BESDA programme is aim at integrating out-of-school children across the state into a formal education.

“We have trained over 5, 428 teachers and facilitators under BESDA to support the out-of-school children education across the state,” he said.

Aliyu said that government trained 90 master trainers, 120 teacher facilitators, 1, 560 head teachers, 2, 177 teachers on literacy programme, 30 teachers on Rana Haske and 1, 451 facilitators for Almajire schools.

He explained that government produced text books and writing materials for the literacy programme in Rana Haske and Rana Light.

The Permanent Secretary also told newsmen that under the programme government signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with Universal Learning System on Jolly Phonics.

He said that the state was among ten states in the country with the highest number of out-of-school children.

Aliyu said that the programme, which would be implemented by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), would start fully before the end of October.

He said that the programme is a development project, which aims at improving equitable access to basic education by all out-of-school children.

Newsmen recall that Aliyu had on October 16 during an interview said that the government had received 6 million dollars World Bank grant to support out-of-school children education in the state.