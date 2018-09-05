The Niger Government said it had spent about N254 million to construct and equip the maternal and new neonatal wing of the General Hospital in Minna.

Dr Makun Sidi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Wednesday.

He said that the state government embarked on the projects to improve diagnostic and management capacity of the hospital.

Sidi said that it cost the state government N188 million for the construction and equipping of maternal and new neonatal wing while N66 million was spent on the construction of laboratory complex.

He said that all the projects had been completed and now awaiting inauguration by Governor Abubakar Bello.

He said: “We are fully committed to ensure effective and qualitative health care delivery to people through the provision of modern health facilities in all our health institutions.”

He said that the present administration had embarked on beneficial and far-reaching health interventions; ranging from infrastructure and equipment upgrade, health care financing to manpower development.