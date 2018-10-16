



The Niger State Government says it has spent about N10.7 million to procure mattresses, pillows, and beddings for IBB Specialist hospital, Minna.

Dr Makun Sidi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Minna.

Sidi explained that it had become necessary for the state to procure the items to improve health care delivery and management capacity of the hospital.

He explained that a conducive atmosphere was paramount for qualitative health care delivery.

“We will continue to give priority attention to the provision of basic working facilities to all our health institutions across the state,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary, however, appealed to residents to complement the efforts of the state government by reporting any outbreak of epidemic to the nearest health facility for prompt medical attention.