The Niger Government is spending about N2 billion on the reconstruction of the 84 kilometer Minna-Bida road, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe, the state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, has said

Balarabe made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday.

He said that the road had been in deplorable condition due to the activities of heavy duty trucks plying it.

He explained that the project had reached about 75 per cent completion and expressed satisfaction with the level of the work done so far on the road.

“Our major challenges are the excesses of the heavy duty vehicle operators coming from Lagos to different part of the country as the state remains the gateway

”We are spending billions of naira yearly to repair federal and state roads as a result of heavy duty trucks being loaded above their approved capacity,’’ he said.

The commissioner called on leaders of heavy duty trucks association to caution their members on the danger of overloading.

Balarabe called on road users to adhere to the traffic rules and regulations, to avoid unnecessary road accidents.