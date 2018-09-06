The Niger government needs N15.2 billion to settle entitlements of civil servants who retired from service eight to 10 years ago.

Director General of the State Pension Board, Alhaji Usman Muhammad, made the disclosure while addressing reporters in Minna yesterday.

He said: “The amount is high because some people were retired eight to 10 years without payment due to non-remittances to Pension Fund Administrators by the previous government.

“In the interim, the state government will need N15.2 billion to pay the backlog of monthly pension and gratuity of retirees who migrated from the new pension scheme back to the old one.”