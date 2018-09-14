The Niger State Government has appealed to the Federal Government to intervene after 40 people were killed in the state following a flood disaster.

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State made this appeal on Thursday after a visit to persons displaced by the flood.

The governor noted that the flood disaster is beyond control of the state government.

“More than 100 communities have been submerged completely by water. It doesn’t appear as if the water is receding. Infact, I think we should expect more. It is very disturbing.

“The situation definitely is getting out of hand and I think it’s beyond what the state can do. At this point, we have to request support from the Federal Government,” he said.

He noted that most of the affected communities have no food and steps must be taken to provide them food and other relieve materials.

The Director General of the States Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Ibrahim Inga, had earlier disclosed that over 40 people were killed in the last three weeks in the 22 local government areas affected by the flooding in Niger state.