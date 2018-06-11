Worried by the indiscriminate sales of alcohol in the state, Niger state government has revoked the licenses issued to liquor dealers throughout the state.

The state government said it decision to revoke the license was informed by the refusal of liquor dealers to adhere to the guidelines spelt out by the government.

The Niger State Liquor licensing Board, the body charged with the responsibility of regulating the sale and consumption of alcohol announced this in a statement signed by its chairman Malam Muhammad Shafii.

In the statement, a copy which was made available to newsmen in Minna on Monday, Malam Muhammad Shafii said liquor vendors caught contravening the order would not only be arrested but prosecuted.

It could be recalled that the state government in 2000 introduced the Sharia legal system in the state under which sale and consumption of alcohol and related beverages was restricted to areas of major town and cities in the state, and must be eight kilometers from the town.

The statement asked law enforcement agents to implement the directive by arresting and prosecuting offenders.

To give vent to the new policy two major liquor dealers in the state were arrested over the weekend and would be charged to court soon.

In the same manner operatives of the board also recently seized and destroyed N28m worth of assorted liquor in Minna between January and June this year alone.