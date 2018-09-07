Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello has directed the immediate distribution of relief items worth over N60 million to flood victims of Kede community in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor gave the directive, when he received traditional leaders of the community led by Hakimin Wuya, Alh Ibrahim Yawa at the Government House, Minna, the state capital.

Concerned by the state of hunger faced by the communities as a result of the submerging of their houses, livestock and farms, the Governor directed the release of over N60 million for the purchase of food items for immediate distribution to ease their sufferings .

Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello also directed that a land be prepared for to resettle the communities in order to avert further occurrence.

Over 30 villages, livestock and farm lands were said to be submerged by the flood.

In another development, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello advised the people of Kpata-Katcha communities to return back to their various settlements as security would be mobilized to ensure peaceful coexistence in the area.

He however, assured the people of implementation of the committee’s report .