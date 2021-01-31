



The Niger state Government has refuted social media reports that some members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) tested positive for COVID-19 at the ongoing orientation camp in Paiko.

Dr Muhammed Makusidi, the state Commissioner for Health, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna on Sunday.

“We wish to state that in line with the directives of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) all prospective corps members are screened at the camp’s gate using RDT kits.”





Makusidi said that any suspected case was not allowed entrance into the camp but taken to Minna for PCR confirmation and once confirmed positive, the person was admitted at the state isolation centre and treated.

He noted that the said 15 cases were not at the ongoing orientation camp in Paiko, but were at the isolation centre and were in stable condition.

He said the Paiko orientation camp was free of COVID-19 and appealed to all corps members and staff of the scheme to feel free to go about their normal businesses in the camp.