Niger government says it has concluded arrangement to purchase 100 tractors that would be distributed to farmers to boost agricultural production in the state.

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Berje, to mark his 100 days in office in Minna on Saturday.

He reassured the people of the state that his promise of providing good governance to the people remained sacrosanct.

Bello acknowledged the high expectations of people on the government and gave assurance that the mandate given to him would not wasted.

“We have made arrangement with NIRSAL for the procurement of additional 100 tractors, we are developing the multimillion naira Bobi grazing reserve to boost milk and meat production, generate revenue and curb insecurity.

“We are mindful of the anxiety- filled and passionate minds of our people who brought us to power; we will do all it takes within our mandate to meet their yearnings and aspirations,”he said.

He said that the first 100 days of his second term had been eventful but low-keyed, as most of the projects embarked upon within the period were ongoing, while some would soon be completed.

The governor outlined some of his achievements to include the construction of a primary health care centre in Kataeregi; upgrading and reconstruction of Maito primary health care in Wushishi and the health care centre in Chanchaga.

He also cited the ongoing construction of the state ICT Hub in Minna, the construction of Zungeru township roads as well as the continuation of drainage construction and channelisation of waterways.

Bello said that the rehabilitation of Minna-Suleja road was ongoing, while the Minna-Bida road as well as other road projects, including the Operation Zero Potholes, would commence after the rainy season.

In the area of education, he said government was putting up structures for the takeoff of the Teachers Professional Institute in some zones in the state.

He said that proactive measures had been taken in collaboration with security agencies to curtail criminal activities, especially kidnapping and cattle rustling, in the state.

The governor said that victims of such incidents, as well as fuel tanker explosions, had been assisted.

Bello appreciated the support and patience of the people, promising to deliver service to the citizens, for the overall progress of the state.