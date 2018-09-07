The Niger Government has said that it would soon inaugurate the General Hospital, Kutigi in Lavun Local Government Area of the state.

Alhaji Danjuma Saulau, the Commissioner for Information, made this disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Friday.

He said that the 95-bed capacity hospital built at the cost of N184 million had been completed and would be inaugurated soon to provide qualitative health care to rural dwellers.

“The essence of any good government is to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the governed and a good health care facility is crucial to such aspirations,” he said.

The commissioner reiterated the current administration’s determination to implement people oriented programmes, irrespective of political differences in the state.

He stated that the health sector had inseparable links to all the sectors of human endeavours and therefore, called on the people to use the facility judiciously after inauguration.