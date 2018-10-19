



The Niger Government has sunk N4.6 billion into improving the state’s health institutions in the last three years, according to Dr. Makun Sidi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health.

Sidi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Minna that each of the state’s 1,500 health institutions enjoyed some attention within the period.

“There was massive reconstruction in some institutions while others were provided with modern health facilities to meet global standards,” he said.

According to him, N188 million went into constructing and equipping a maternal and new neonatal wing at Minna General Hospital.

“We also committed N184 million into constructing a 95-bed hospital at Kutigi,” he said, adding that the facility had been equipped with modern equipment to provide quality health care to rural dwellers.

He said that the ministry had also also recruited 1,000 health workers to address the manpower shortage in the health sector.

Sidi said that health workers in the state were being trained and retrained to update their knowledge and boost service delivery.