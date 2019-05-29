<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has promised to introduce whistle blowing policy to check corruption in the state.

Bello made the promise after he was sworn-in as the governor of the state for the second term in office on Wednesday in Minna.

He urged people of the state to avail government with useful information that would expose any corrupt civil servant, adding that such persons would be handsomely rewarded.

The governor explained that this would expose some elements in the civil service who are bent on stealing the meager resources accruing to the state.

Bello expressed appreciation to the people for renewing his mandate for second term in office.

The governor, who promised to consolidate on his modest achievements, said his administration would not tolerate any act of abuse of public funds.

He promised to complete all the ongoing projects across the state and initiate the overall development of the state.

Bello called on the people, irrespective of their political, religious and ethnic differences, to join hands to take the state to the next level.

He said that his administration would continue to accord priority attention to the educational sector, to prepare excellent academic ground for the youth.

On health, Bello said the administration had provided state-of-the-art health equipment for the IBB Specialist Hospital and other tertiary hospitals in the state .

“We will continue to retrain our health personnel to enable them to acquire more modern knowledge for optimal performance, ” he said.

Bello promised to provide employment for the teaming unemployed youths in the state to enable them to contribute positively towards development.

”I commend Mr President for prompt and timely release of state allocations for the modest achievements recorded so far.”

Bello promised to sustain the present synergy between the state and head of security agencies.

He called on residents to complement the efforts of the state government in fighting criminal elements by availing it intelligence information.

The governor said that the low key inauguration was in solidarity with some states facing security challenges.