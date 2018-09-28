The Niger State Government has commenced the distribution of relief materials worth N65 million to victims of flood in 40 communities of Lapai and Mokwa Local Government Areas of the state.

Alhaji Ahmed Inga, Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), made the disclosure in Minna on Friday.

Inga said that the affected communities were located around Muye and Kelso.

He explained that the relief materials were meant to cushion the effects of the flood disaster.

Inga noted that the relief materials would be distributed simultaneously to the affected communities.

“The relief items will be distributed simultaneously to affected communities based on the severity of the disaster,’’ he said.

The director general, however, advised the victims to ensure judicious use of the relief materials for the purpose they were meant for.

Items donated include: 500 bags of rice; 500 bags of maize; and 500 bags of gari.

The agency also distributed 200 gallons of palm oil; and 100 gallons of groundnut oil; as palliative measures to reduce hardship of the victims.