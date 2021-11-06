Niger government demolishes building owned by ‘kidnapper’

Niger State Government has demolished twin flats belonging to a suspected kidnapper in Yikangbe, a suburb of Minna, the state capital.

This was disclosed by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mary Noel Berje on Saturday.

According to Berje, “One of the flats was said to have been occupied by the suspect and his family members while the other flat was yet to be completed.”

This is coming a few days after the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello said the senseless killings in some communities in the state is partly attributable to the inability of government to adequately punish those flagrantly taking laws into their hands.

He stressed that the senseless killings have continued unabated because there haven’t been appropriate punitive sanctions on those found culpable.

Bello said this while inaugurating an eight-man judicial commission of inquiry into the recent killings in Mazakuka, Addogon Malam, Kulho and other communities in Mashegu Local Government Area of the state.

“We must be able to do the right thing. Those taking laws into their hands must be seen to face justice in order to prevent others from executing similar senseless acts and ensure that it does not occur again in future,” he said.

The Governor tasked the commission to exercise justice and fairness and do a thorough investigation and inquiry, stressing that those found guilty must face punitive measures in accordance with the provisions of the law.